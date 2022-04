Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced today that former five-start prep recruit Alexia Smith will transfer from Minnesota. “I’m thrilled to welcome Lex into our family,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “She is an athletic, physical, high-character kid who understands the importance of the grind. She is a lockdown defender who can rebound at a high level from the guard spot. Offensively she can handle the ball, get downhill and create. I am excited about her upside and what she brings to our program on and off the court!”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO