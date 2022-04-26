ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

State Police to hold sobriety, seatbelt checkpoint in Acadia Parish April 28

By Scott Lewis
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Louisiana State Police Troop I reports that it will hold a sobriety and seatbelt checkpoint somewhere in Acadia Parish on Thursday, April 28.

The checkpoint will be in place from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., according to Troop I TFC Thomas Gossen .

“Our mission will be to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others,” said Gossen. “Additionally, we will be checking vehicles for unrestrained motorists and occupants in an effort to reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities caused by not wearing a seat belt.”

Louisiana woman dies in head-on crash, five children hospitalized with severe injuries

Gossen said motorists are encouraged to designate a sober driver and buckle up.

To report impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement. Support for this checkpoint is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

