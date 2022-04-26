ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Diver Ed’s Dive-In Theatre Returning to Bar Harbor for 2022 Season

By Chris Popper
WDEA AM 1370
WDEA AM 1370
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Good news for Bar Harbor! Diver Ed's Dive in Theatre is returning to Bar Harbor for the 2022 season!. 2021 saw Diver Ed, his...

wdea.am

Comments / 1

Related
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastport, ME
Bar Harbor, ME
Entertainment
Local
Maine Entertainment
City
Bar Harbor, ME
The Guardian

Country diary: A mass hatching rises from the river

The arboreal corridor around the River Wharfe is bright with the sharp, tangy colours of April: the fresh lemon-and-lime fuzz of hawthorn budburst; the icy white of wood anemones; the acidic yellow of willow catkins. There is a gauzy delicacy to it all, with the sunlight diffused through a sheet of high cloud. Much of the wider landscape is still thin and pallid from winter, but these first stabs of colour have a vitality that startles and surprises me, as they somehow do every year.
WORLD
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Round Trip#The Starfish Enterprise#Mdi
Motorious

Barn Find Hunter Uncovers Rare 1969 Trans Am 400 In Alaska

A collection of old school muscle is uncovered in Alaska, and the highlight is the F-Body hiding under a car cover... A big part of being successful while on the hunt for barn finds is going to car shows and meeting fellow enthusiasts. After meeting Preston and his father Terry at a Fairbanks, Alaska car event a little over a week earlier, Barn Find Hunter Tom Cotter decided to pay the duo a visit. The father/son team have quite the collection of cars to show off, many of which are in original condition and have not been restored or tampered with.
92 Moose

Dozens of Adorable Dogs Arrive in Central Maine From Bahamas, Need Homes Now

I did some research and I counted over 50 operating shelters currently in Maine according to Maine Rescue. There is one that is doing something wonderful to help dogs. Who let the dogs out? Well, I'm glad you asked. The Humane Society Waterville Area is spreading the joy of a "persons best friend" to you with a new group of dogs. These dogs traveled over a thousand miles to bring joy to our state.
WATERVILLE, ME
Kool AM

9 Majestic Maine Lakes That Need To Be On Your Bucket List

Maine's love affair with boating, fishing, and other aquatic activities goes way beyond the fact that the state sits on the Atlantic Ocean. The state is filled with literally thousands of ponds and lakes. These inland bodies of water range in size from a few hundred square feet to thousands...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WDEA AM 1370

Girl Scout Cookie Booths Downeast

This is the time of year when you see frantic postings on Facebook wondering where you can purchase Girl Scout Cookies! People are in search of Girl Scout Cookie Booths so they can put Thin Mints in the freezer!. We have found the following Cookie Booths! If your Girl Scout...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth School District 2022-23 Calendar

The Ellsworth School Committee adopted the 2022-23 School Calendar at their meeting on Thursday, April 14th. The 1st Day of School will be on Thursday, September 1st. The last day of school, with the 3 built in snow days will take place on Thursday, June 15, 2023. For those who...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Mount Desert Spring Cleanup April 18-22 [SCHEDULE]

The annual Town of Mount Desert Spring Cleanup takes place this week. It takes place every year during the April School Vacation. Note that regular household trash pickup will occur normally. The schedule is flexible and will vary depending upon on the volume of trash that is set out to...
MOUNT DESERT, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy