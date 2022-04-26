Former chiropractor sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for fraudulently submitting $2.2 million in billings to health insurers

The executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority resigned Monday, citing low pay to the agency's employees as a major reason for her resignation.In a statement posted on Medium, Heidi Marston said when she became executive director of LAHSA, some of the organization's employees earned as little as $33,119 a year, or about $2,760 a month before taxes. She noted that by federal government standards, that salary is well into the "very low income" category."The employees of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority should not make so little that they qualify for homeless services themselves," she wrote.She says...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO