Former chiropractor sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for fraudulently submitting $2.2 million in billings to health insurers
A former Orange County chiropractor was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for stealing from health insurers by fraudulently causing the submission of $2.2 million in billings for chiropractic services never provided, medical diagnoses never given, office visits that never occurred, and medical devices that were falsely prescribed....www.oc-breeze.com
Comments / 0