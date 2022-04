NORFOLK, Va. — If you've visited the Virginia Zoo, chances are you've seen this dynamic duo of tiger brothers romping around. Now, it's time to say goodbye. Stubbley and Osceola are brother Malayan tigers who were born at the zoo in 2016. When their mother was unable to care for them after birth, staff stepped in and raised them by hand.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO