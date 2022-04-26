ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salix, IA

UPDATE: Southbound I-29 reopens north of Salix after vehicle fire

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEmWw_0fKq6Oxt00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Southbound lanes of Interstate 29 north of Salix have reopened after a vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon.

The southbound lanes were temporarily closed at Exit 135 around 2:05 p.m. when a vehicle had been reported on fire.

185th ARW, Salix, and Sergeant Bluff fire crews put out the fire while other authorities worked to redirect traffic.

— — —

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rFiid_0fKq6Oxt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmQQ5_0fKq6Oxt00

Southbound Interstate 29 at Exit 135 is blocked due to a vehicle on fire.

Iowa 511 stated both southbound lanes of the interstate are closed at the exit at County Road D51 north of Salix, with the fire just north of the exit.

185th, Salix, and Sergeant Bluff fire crews were working to put out the fire.

Traffic is being redirected over the Port Neal exit.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 hass a crew on the scene and will update when we learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salix, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Traffic
KIMT

Mason City driver killed in one-vehicle crash

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A Tuesday morning crash killed a North Iowa driver. The Iowa State Patrol says Pamela Marie Okerstrom, 54 of Mason City, was eastbound on 210th Street, west of Thrush Avenue in Cerro Gordo County, when her SUV went off the road for unknown reasons around 7 am Tuesday. The SUV went into the south ditch and vaulted a field driveway, going airborne. The SUV then landed and rolled.
MASON CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Fire#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
Western Iowa Today

One person injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County

(Mills Co) One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Wednesday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Rhonda Boen, 67, of Phoenix, Arizona, was driving a 2006 Mercury northbound on the off-ramp at the 35-mile marker of Interstate 29 at the intersection with Highway 34. Tylar Brammer, 21, of Malvern, was driving a 2018 Jeep eastbound in the left-hand lane of Highway 34 at the intersection of the I-29 off-ramp. Boen stated she was attempting to cross the highway to turn left to go to the gas station and did not see Brammer. She pulled out from the intersection and was ultimately struck by Brammer, who attempted to avoid the collision.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WHO 13

Milo man died in Warren County accident Monday

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – A Milo man died Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident in rural Warren County. It happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway S31 and Nevada Street, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The report states that 79-year-old John Dittmer was driving a Chevy Silverado truck […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA
3 News Now

Iowa reports truck-washing business caught red-handed dumping waste

A Mason City truck-washing business was caught by a state environmental officer illegally dumping diluted corn oil on the ground when the officer went to the site to follow up on the business’ illegal dumping of a green agricultural chemical the day before, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources administrative order that imposed a $10,000 fine on the company.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Knoxville woman died in Warren County crash Sunday

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – A Knoxville woman died Sunday in an accident in northeast Warren County. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 316. That’s about five miles southeast of Hartford. Eighty-two-year-old Glenna Clarke was trying to cross Highway […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police: MidAmerican truck thief faces multiple charges

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who allegedly stole a MidAmerican Energy Co. truck is facing multiple charges. According to Des Moines police, 52-year-old Lewis McCray stole the truck Monday night while a MidAmerican employee was inside a customer's home. The company was able to use the GPS tracker...
DES MOINES, IA
KGLO News

Mason City woman dead after accident in rural Cerro Gordo County

HANFORD — A Mason City woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Pamela Okerstrom was eastbound on 210th Street west of Thrush Avenue near Hanford in rural Cerro Gordo County at about 7 o’clock Tuesday morning when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway, entered the south ditch and vaulted a field driveway, becoming airborne, landed and rolled, before coming to rest.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy