UPDATE: Southbound I-29 reopens north of Salix after vehicle fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Southbound lanes of Interstate 29 north of Salix have reopened after a vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon.

The southbound lanes were temporarily closed at Exit 135 around 2:05 p.m. when a vehicle had been reported on fire.

185th ARW, Salix, and Sergeant Bluff fire crews put out the fire while other authorities worked to redirect traffic.

— — —

Southbound Interstate 29 at Exit 135 is blocked due to a vehicle on fire.

Iowa 511 stated both southbound lanes of the interstate are closed at the exit at County Road D51 north of Salix, with the fire just north of the exit.

185th, Salix, and Sergeant Bluff fire crews were working to put out the fire.

Traffic is being redirected over the Port Neal exit.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 hass a crew on the scene and will update when we learn more.

