Montrezl Harrell is definitely making the most of his early offseason. A funny viral video this week showed the Charlotte Hornets big man Harrell terrorizing the competition at a local LA Fitness. Harrell was scoring at the rim, bringing the ball up the floor, and even hitting three-pointers off the dribble. Even more impressive is that Harrell did it all while wearing a McLovin’ T-shirt and long pants as well as jewelry around his neck.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO