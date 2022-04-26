Manistee Civic Players to return to stage April 28

Actors Dani Stansell and Ben Hengy of the Manistee Civic Players in rehearsal for "You Know I Can’t Hear You When the Water’s Running," a play debuting at the Ramsdell Theatre on Thursday. (Courtesy photo/Paula Laws)

MANISTEE — The Manistee Civic Players is returning to the stage for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

After a two-year hiatus, the players will perform "You Know I Can’t Hear You When the Water’s Running" — a collection of four unrelated one-act comedy plays by Robert Anderson.

The play focuses on “couples and how their views on morality influences how they interact with each other and others,” according to the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts website .

Jackie Karnisz, president of the civic players board of directors, is also director for two of the four vignettes.

“We chose this (play) a while ago and then we weren't able to put it on because of COVID,” Karnisz said. “The author has written a lot of other shows, and he really likes to dig deep into how people think and how they feel.”

Directors for the other vignettes are Tom Richert and Carol Burba.

Burba, whose nickname is “Christmas Carol,” found it ironic she would be directing the act titled "I’ll be home for Christmas."

“Surprisingly, it’s not all warm fuzzies,” she stated in a news release for the play.

Performances are set to run April 28 through May 1 at the Ramsdell Theatre. Tickets are still available for the 7:30 p.m. showings on April 28-30 and the May 1 matinee showing at 2 p.m.

Karnisz said the play is aimed more at adults and teens, rather than younger children.

“This one is more (of) a comedy,” she said. “There are some serious moments. And hopefully, the audience will appreciate the balance of the two.”

The last rehearsals during “tech week” have gone well, Karnisz said, and she expects people to see “a good show every night,” despite the long layover since the players’ last performance.

“Theater's an awesome release. It’s an awesome place to reach out and stretch your own (creativity), whether it be volunteering or just going and watching,” she said. “After these last couple of years, we all have been looking for things to do and things to make us feel good. Theater does that.”



Tickets can be purchased at the door or online through the Ramsdell website, ramsdelltheatre.org . More information is available online at manisteecivicplayers.org .