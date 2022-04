Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been labeled as stubborn, demeaning and abrasive at many points throughout his career. These may seem like negative attributes on the surface, but in Miami, and most of Butler’s other stops, this has translated to toughness on the court. That toughness has been woven seamlessly with the Heat’s mantra of “culture” and has resulted in the team ending up with the No. 1 seed in the East and onto the second round of the playoffs with a gentleman’s sweep over the Atlanta Hawks.

