Edwards County, IL

Suspicious packages found in Edwards County

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) sent out a press release in regards to two suspicious packages found in Albion.

ECSO says that around 8:00 a.m. on April 26, an unmarked package was found at a door to the courthouse, and the Sheriff and deputies evacuated the courthouse and isolated the package. ECSO says the Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad was called to inspect the package, but another package was located at the Albion Library.

Owensboro High School Students being sent home for safety reasons

ECSO says the bomb squad x-rayed the package and found that it contained pamphlets. ECSO would like to emphasize that if people have something to deliver to the courthouse to do so during business hours, and to mark the package so this doesn’t happen again.

Since the press release was posted on ECSO’s Facebook , the sheriff’s office says that the courthouse is back open for business, but there will be no court.

