Update. The launch of Stitches+ is currently on hold as Elon “free speech” Musk, our chief benefactor, decided to go in different direction.

“Stitches, your description of Yankee fans is unfair. It’s not exclusive to the Bronx Zoo. All New York sports teams’ fans are the same. Classless. Name one team that breaks the mold.” Bob, Brooklyn.

You’re wrong, Brooklyn Bob. The Liberty. All 22 fans are well-behaved.

The White Sox were 6-2 but return to Chicago 6-9. Dallas “Big D” Keuchel was clubbed for seven runs in one inning at Cleveland in his last start. Daniel Lynch goes for K.C. Lynch was royally pounded in his sophomore debut but shut out the Twinkies for five innings next out. Chisox’s 77-year-old manager Tony LaRussa, whose approval rating is falling faster than that other kid in the White House said: “I’m confident in our team.” So are we Tony. 10 units on the Chisox.

Bo Bichette’s eighth-inning grand slam broke a 2-2 tie, and the Blue Jays went on to beat the Red Sox, 6-2. Skidding. Up +13 variteks.