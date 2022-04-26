ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox vs. Royals prediction: Chicago will end seven-game skid

By Stitches
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dJSjZ_0fKq4GyV00

Update. The launch of Stitches+ is currently on hold as Elon “free speech” Musk, our chief benefactor, decided to go in different direction.

“Stitches, your description of Yankee fans is unfair. It’s not exclusive to the Bronx Zoo. All New York sports teams’ fans are the same. Classless. Name one team that breaks the mold.” Bob, Brooklyn.

You’re wrong, Brooklyn Bob. The Liberty. All 22 fans are well-behaved.

The White Sox were 6-2 but return to Chicago 6-9. Dallas “Big D” Keuchel was clubbed for seven runs in one inning at Cleveland in his last start. Daniel Lynch goes for K.C. Lynch was royally pounded in his sophomore debut but shut out the Twinkies for five innings next out. Chisox’s 77-year-old manager Tony LaRussa, whose approval rating is falling faster than that other kid in the White House said: “I’m confident in our team.” So are we Tony. 10 units on the Chisox.

Bo Bichette’s eighth-inning grand slam broke a 2-2 tie, and the Blue Jays went on to beat the Red Sox, 6-2. Skidding. Up +13 variteks.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Cleveland, MO
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy