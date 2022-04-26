ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, AL

Elementary school students receive free pair of shoes

By Addison Willmon
 3 days ago

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – Students at L.E. Wilson Elementary School in Sheffield received new pairs of shoes as a part of Listerhill Credit Union’s “Kicks For Kids” program.

Listerhill Credit Union started its kicks For Kids program in 2020 in collaboration with the organization Shoes that Fit.

Listerhill’s president and CEO, Brad Green, told News 19 that their goal is to give them a chance to celebrate, be included in a group activity and feel good about the shoes that they are wearing.

“We were trying to look for ways that we could have a true tangible impact in the community,” Green said. “Something we could really see and something we could feel.”

Green added that they have already held similar events this year and have several more planned in 2022. They hope to visit as many schools as possible across the Tennessee Valley.

Green also said that they were hoping to expand the program as well. For more information on how to register your school for a similar event, visit Listerhill Credit Union’s website here .

