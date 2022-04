One by one, Newark residents and environmentalists sounded off Tuesday on why the Passaic Valley Sewage Commission should not build a new power plant in the city’s Ironbound section. A lifelong resident said she wouldn’t want to raise her children in Newark because of the air pollution. An environmental activist said a fourth power plant […] The post Critics assail plans for a new power plant in Newark appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO