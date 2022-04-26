ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Florida teacher forced to remove rainbow ‘COEXIST’ flag from classroom because it was ‘political’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Allyson Henning
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXSsX_0fKq0bSU00

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Jeremy Baldwin has been teaching at Booker High School for the last five and a half years. He says he’s made it a point to make sure students feel comfortable and welcome in his classroom.

Up until last week, he had three flags displayed in his classroom. He says they are meant to symbolize peace, love and acceptance. One of the flags is a “COEXIST” flag with rainbow colors.

“It is just something that’s meant to be there and kind of give the room an ambiance that everyone is welcome and we are just going to get along and coexist,” explained the social studies teacher.

After four years of displaying the rainbow “COEXIST” flag in his classroom, he was surprised when school leaders last week told him that the flag must be removed because it was “political” in nature.

Baldwin pointed out the district’s decision to remove the flag comes shortly after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill, dubbed by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Daily aspirin no longer recommended for older adults

“I know the law says nothing about ‘don’t say gay’ but, in action, it sure looks like it is ‘don’t say gay’ if right after that is passed, a flag I have had for four years is now suddenly asked to be removed because it is considered political,” said Baldwin. “Other than being told that it was political by my principal, no one will define why that rainbow flag is considered political.”

WFLA asked Sarasota County Schools for the reasoning behind the decision and why the flag was allowed in Baldwin’s classroom for the last four years and received the following statement in response from a spokesperson via email:

“With regard to Booker High School, we can confirm that a teacher was asked to remove a flag from their classroom that was considered to be in violation of School Board Policy 2.51 (Political Activity on School Board Grounds). It is the expectation of all district administrators, school-based administrators, teachers, staff members, and students to adhere to School Board policies and work together to maintain a safe and effective working & learning environment for all.”

Baldwin says students at Booker High School have expressed frustration and confusion over the district’s policy decision.

“The biggest question I got from my students was, ‘why is that political? That is not Republican, that is not Democrat,'” explained the Sarasota teacher. “It’s not trying to persuade anyone to believe one way or another, it’s just a show of acceptance and approval, that is what is the most frustrating.”

Some Sarasota County School Board members are questioning the policy.

Texas BBQ restaurant didn’t pay workers $867K in tips/overtime, Dept. of Labor says

“I know that the policy is being cited about it being political, but I don’t view the rainbow flag as political. I view that as an identity, which is not a political item,” said School Board member Thomas Edwards.

School Board Member Shirley Brown says she plans to bring up the issue during the next board workshop scheduled for May 3.

“Let’s show the kids that we do value them, that we are not going to we are not going to turn our backs on them and go back 20 years,” said Baldwin. “Let’s be a progressive district in both education and how we value our kids.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

"Black votes are under attack": Experts say Ron DeSantis' new congressional map is "deeply racist"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Florida's Republican-controlled House voted along party lines Thursday to approve a congressional map drawn by the office of right-wing Gov. Ron DeSantis, a move that came after state Democrats staged a sit-in on the chamber's floor to condemn the redistricting plan as unconstitutional and racist.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

I’m a gay kindergarten teacher in Florida. These are the questions I’m asking myself.

Teaching has been my passion for the past 12 years. I am proud to call myself an educator. For the first two years, I taught first grade. It prepared me to effectively teach kindergarten while also focusing on kids’ social and emotional development. I have enjoyed working in Florida schools over the past six years, as has my partner, Jeramiah, who is also an educator. However, recently there has been a major cause for concern.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Society
Sarasota County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shirley Brown
Person
Ron Desantis
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Independent

What is Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law a controversial piece of legislation aimed at restricting schools in the Sunshine State from teaching students about sexual orientation and gender issues, with teachers opening themselves up to lawsuits should they fail to comply.Dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its critics but formally known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, the text of the legislation states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through [third grade]” or “in a manner that is not age appropriate or...
POLITICS
POLITICO

DeSantis insists Florida does not have a Disney problem

Hello and welcome to Friday. Spotlight — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wave of attention this week included a rock star welcome on Fox News Thursday night as well as a major write-up in The New York Times. This came on top of a raucous rally in Las Vegas, Nev., where the governor campaigned for longtime friend and Senate candidate Adam Laxalt.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Rainbow Flag#Three Flags#Racism#Wfla#Booker High School
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
POLITICO

Nikki Fried drops masks, sues Biden and says 'I am our best shot'

Hello and welcome to Thursday. Upcoming — The Florida Legislature’s rapid-fire session that morphed from a short mission to put in place a new congressional map drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff into a slapdown of Disney, one of the state’s largest employers, is likely to end later today…
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Val Demings' lonely run against Marco Rubio

Zero — There are still a few months to go before Florida is fully immersed in another contentious campaign season, but right now no one appears to be locking down time for television ads in the state, according to an analysis down by AdImpact. Next door — Significant ad-buying...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

DeSantis gets his election police. Now what?

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Get that resume ready — Well, Secretary of State Laurel Lee can officially hang up the "help wanted" sign. Does that come with a badge? — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill into law creating a new election police — officially called the “Office of Election Crimes and Security" — that will be responsible for looking into voter fraud accusations and other violations of election law. DeSantis signed the bill at a sports bar called “Rookies” in Pasco County amid a receptive crowd and lots of fellow Republicans. The budget he will sign (let’s assume sometime in late May) includes enough money ($2.6 million) to pay for 25 positions with the new effort.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX59

NC parents hold prayer rally in opposition to after-school Satan club

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people gathered in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday to hold a prayer rally against a controversial local after-school Satan club. Greensboro police had officers stationed at Joyner Elementary School to make sure things stayed under control. About 50 people gathered with signs in hand, and some got on bended […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX59

FOX59

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy