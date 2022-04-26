ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Our Place's Pot Is Now My Most Relied-Upon Cookware & A ‘Perfect Companion’ To The Brand’s Viral Pan

By Stella Totino
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNddN_0fKpzTHP00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If I were only allowed to keep one piece of cookware in my kitchen, it would be the Perfect Pot . T he makers behind the pan, Our Place , are the very same masterminds who brought us the do-it-all pan that broke the internet: the Always Pan .

If you haven’t caught on to what Our Place is up to, allow me to fill you in. The Los Angeles-based company has been rocking the cookware world since 2018, focusing on its commitment to ethical labor, responsible materials, and food access for underserved communities. They make only two pieces of cookware: the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot — each replaces eight pieces of traditional cookware. Best of all, you can snag both for 20 percent off until May 8th at their Spring Super Sale . But considering their popularity, they’re guaranteed to sell out quickly before then. While I own both pieces and use them nightly, I have come to form a special bond with my Perfect Pot.

The Pot can perform all the same functions as the Pan, but with the added benefit of height from the Pot’s walls, there are endless ways to cook in this powerhouse. Functioning as a saute pan, stock pot, skillet, dutch oven, braiser, plus dozens of other uses, there seems to be no cooking task that the Perfect Pot cannot perform. It even comes with a roasting rack insert that works to crisp anything from roasted beets to golden chicken and doubles as a steamer for stovetop use. Have you ever encountered a pot more suitably named?

Our Place The Perfect Pot

The Perfect Pot

$125


Buy now

Sign Up

The ingenuity behind this Pot extends past its multi-functional qualities. Available in half a dozen subtle and stylish colors, the Perfect Pot is bound to maintain an elegant aesthetic while becoming the most-relied cookware in your kitchen . It’s not just its looks that makes this pan a stunner — it’s almost the same weight as the Always Pan . Clocking in at just over one pound heavier than the Pan (4.3 pounds), waltzing around your kitchen with this beloved piece is far from a workout. Allow me to reassure you, carrying this thing from stovetop to table is a breeze — even when it is filled with a delicious dinner!

Made with a portion of recycled materials, the Perfect Pot ’s base is a sturdy aluminum to which we can attribute the aforementioned lack of heft to. Because it is forged from aluminum, it’s compatible with any stovetop and oven safe up to 450 degrees. The inside of the Pot is made up of a non-toxic ceramic nonstick coating. The silicon dioxide coating has been thoroughly tested to ensure nothing (especially no heavy metals) can pass through its ceramic barrier, free of PFOA, PTFE, and other harmful chemicals. That means that cooking in, and sliding food out of, this Pot is just as easy as it is safe. Oh, and a side note here: never use metal cooking utensils or a super high flame when cooking in this do-it-all Pot, that way you can maintain it for years to come.

The most important question of all for those of us busy, multi-tasking, home cooks? “What’s the clean-up like?” Because of the Perfect Pot’s ultra-effective nonstick coating, there is no serious scrubbing required. Whether I use the pot to proof and bake a sourdough loaf, whip up some sticky toffee, or roast crispy asparagus, all it truly needs is a gentle wipe down with the soft side of a sudsy sponge, and it’s as good as new. Always make sure the Perfect Pot is warm, not hot, when you begin washing — this will keep its nonstick interior in pristine condition for future use.

The truth is, no matter what you plan to whip up in this ingenious cookware, you won’t be disappointed. Large enough for the whole family and versatile enough to feed just one, the Perfect Pot is, well, truly Perfect.

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Knives Out: The Best Carbon Blades You Should Have in Your Kitchen

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Ask any professional chef and they’ll tell you that having sharp and durable knives is everything. A good set of the best carbon kitchen knives can last a lifetime if maintained and do it all, from slicing to dicing. Carbon steel has been around for centuries, but stainless steel knives took the spotlight for a while due to their rust-free quality. Recently, carbon and high-carbon kitchen knives have made a comeback, though they...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

This TikTok-Viral Outdoor Water Table is Perfect for Warm-Weather Fun — & It’s Under $200

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. An outdoor water table is literally the perfect warm-weather activity for toddlers: it keeps them busy and cool (and a constructively busy kiddo means nobody is, say, finger painting with your favorite lip gloss or dipping plastic teacups into the toilet). And as outdoor water tables go, you can’t beat the one we just discovered on TikTok. The self-professed “Costco-obsessed mom” who runs the account CostcoHotFinds shared this video of one of the coolest water...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookware#Cooking Utensils#Chemicals#Stock Pot#The Perfect Pot#Our Place#Spring Super Sale#Pan#Dutch
SheKnows

This Martha Stewart Dinnerware Set Is Perfect for Summer Dining & It's On Sale for 30% Off at Macy's Right Now

Click here to read the full article. It seems like Martha Stewart sells just about everything, from her traditional cookbooks to more non-traditional NFT’s. The queen of homemaking is also no stranger to producing some pretty beautiful home and kitchen products, and her newest Hello Sunshine dinnerware set from the Martha Stewart Collection at Macy’s is no exception. Stewart’s latest collection of citrus-themed dinner plates, salad dishes and cereal bowls are on sale for a whopping 30% off at Macy’s right now — just in time to indulge in some new items for your summer tablescape. View this post...
SHOPPING
30Seconds

4-Ingredient Ranch Baked Chicken Recipe Is a Dinner Homerun

Who doesn't love the flavor of ranch dressing and the crunch of juicy crispy chicken? Combine those two and you have a dinner homerun. This easy ranch baked chicken recipe has just four simple ingredients, but hits it out of the park with flavor. Serve this easy chicken recipe with...
RECIPES
Gadget Flow

Earthly Co. Reusable & Washable Paper Towels replace more than 80 rolls of paper towels

Take the next step in your sustainable journey with the Earthly Co. Reusable & Washable Paper Towels. This 10-pack of notpaper towels has a classic, fresh pattern that adds a fun pop of color to any kitchen. Incredibly, just 10 of these eco-friendly cloth paper towels can replace more than 80 rolls of disposable paper towels! Use them as guest towels, cleaning cloths, dishwashing cloths, tissues, or any other way you should please! Made from 100% cotton flannel, these natural-fiber cloths eventually break down to leave nothing behind. Moreover, the fabric comes double-brushed on both sides, creating more absorption and surface area—plus, they are so soft. Measuring 13 inches by 10 inches, they are large enough to get the job done. And then you simply machine wash them on cold or warm with the rest of your laundry!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Mashed

You Can Majorly Elevate Your Roasted Potatoes With This Easy Step

What makes roasted potatoes so perfect? Their versatility. Serve them with a creamy ranch sauce, and you have an appetizer. Enjoy them with your signature burger, and you will have yourself special lunch. Pair them with steak or salmon at a dinner party, and you've created a rich and satisfying meal for any palate. Potatoes please vegetarians, vegans, and gluten-free eaters alike, not to mention both kids and adults as long as there's a special sauce on the side.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Chip Chip Hooray: We Found the Best Potato Chips Ever!

Our Test Kitchen sampled a whopping 22 brands of chips to find the best potato chips on the market. Find out which are a must at your next party. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

Italian Hot Dog Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Italian hot dogs are a New Jersey specialty made famous by Jimmy "Buff" Racioppi and his wife Mary. In the early 1930s, Mary Racioppi made the first Italian hot dogs and served them to Jimmy and his friends. The special hot dogs were so popular with their friends, that they opened a restaurant, "Jimmy Buffs," featuring the hot dogs.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Fan Fave’s General Hospital Return Just Might Deliver the New Couple We’ve Been Waiting For

When is a reappearance more than a mere reappearance? As General Hospital fans are about to be reminded, when it comes with some tantalizing story to boot. The week of May 2, Michael E. Knight pops up again on ABC’s one and only daytime drama as Martin Grey. And it sounds like the show has big plans for Laura’s half brother. “Martin returns to Port Charles,” co-headwriter Dan O’Connor tells Soap Opera Digest, “and he must choose between his friendship with Valentin and his budding relationship with Lucy.”
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Best-selling mattress topper with 45,000 5-star reviews is $38 today instead of $60

Countless people out there have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep at night. There are a million different possibilities for the root cause, but the issue might be your mattress. That said, there’s a very good chance that you won’t need to spend $1,000+ on a fancy new mattress — even if it’s the phenomenal Nolah Evolution 15 mattress we recently reviewed. You might just need Amazon’s best mattress topper.
RETAIL
Taste Of Home

How to Make Pudding Poke Cake

More often than not, the best desserts are the creative treats that combine two main ingredients. And even better are those desserts that offer an impressive (and delicious!) end result without too much fuss. Enter: a pudding poke cake. Pudding poke cakes start with a boxed cake mix, baked as...
RECIPES
SheKnows

These Under-$10 Core Gliders Changed My Quick At-Home Workouts & Made Me Break A Sweat

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Honestly, I didn’t think much of the pair of pink gliders I purchased as I was putting together my quarantine workout equipment inventory. While I’d heard that gliders were a small-but-mighty tool to amp up core workouts, I was doubtful. As someone who was used to intense HIIT and weight lifting workouts pre-pandemic, I was used to going hard in the gym. But thanks to the limited space of my apartment and my changing...
WORKOUTS
SheKnows

SheKnows

44K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy