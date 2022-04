CLEVELAND — Former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley was a young councilman when the city “blew up” following the police shooting of an unarmed black man in 2001. More than two decades later, he cites the subsequent fixing of that “broken social contract” as the primary driver behind Cincinnati's comeback and why Democrats would be better off with him as their candidate for governor this fall.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 34 MINUTES AGO