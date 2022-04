If being out on the town every night is for you, check out this condo downtown on Lucas Avenue. The two-bedroom, one-bath property has an open floor plan, exposed brick walls and granite counters. And in addition to the classic loft look (doesn’t it look kind of like the loft on The New Girl?), it also includes features like a private balcony and access to a rooftop deck.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO