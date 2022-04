When Kaila Jackson is running at full speed, there are few girls in the entire country who can stay alongside her. In the state of Michigan, it is a foregone conclusion that she will get to the finish line first. After all, Jackson is the reigning Division 1 state champion in the 100 and 200 meter dashes and has earned the reputation of being the bona fide queen of sprints in a state ripe with talent.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO