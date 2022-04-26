ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

Xcel to replace Sherco coal plant with 460-megawatt solar project in Becker

By MinnPost staff
MinnPost
MinnPost
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kirsti Marohn at MPR News reports that Xcel Energy, besides closing the Sherco 3 coal plant by 2030, is planning to replace a portion of that electricity with a 460-megawatt solar project that would cover about 3,200 acres just outside of Becker. Video: In other solar news, Krystal Frasier...

www.minnpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Industry
City
Hibbing, MN
Becker, MN
Business
City
Becker, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Becker, MN
Industry
Minneapolis, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Industry
AM 1390 KRFO

How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Boxelder Bugs in Minnesota Right Now

Even though it's not usually common, boxelder bugs have invaded Minnesota this spring. Here's how to keep them from bugging you too much this season. If your house is like ours in northwest Rochester, it's been inundated by a barrage of those black and red flying bugs, especially on warmer days. Even though they're not usually a problem this time of year, boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus, if you're being all scientific) are back and have shown up across much of Minnesota this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 28

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,642 newly reported cases and four newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,503. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, April 27. The coronavirus variant that...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Minnesota

Each year, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. This year the list had 2,668 billionaires around the world. Of these, five of them live in Minnesota. But today, I wanted to look at the richest person in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Cummings
Person
George Floyd
Person
Keith Ellison
MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Walz declares emergency in response to flooding in northern Minnesota

“Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency Sunday in response to flooding in northwestern Minnesota. The declaration authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to assist in supporting emergency flood operations, including with personnel and equipment. … Flood warnings were in effect for several counties in northern Minnesota, as the combination of continued rainfall and snowmelt is causing waters to rise. Officials in Crookston declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon in anticipation of the major flooding forecast along the Red Lake River.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sherco#Plant#Mpr News#Xcel Energy#Kstp#Minnesotans#The Star Tribune#Wcco#Bde#Bring Me
MinnPost

Why DFLers at the Minnesota Capitol are fighting — with each other — over rural broadband

On the surface, government funding to build high-speed internet infrastructure is a bipartisan success story. In the coming years, Minnesota is theoretically in line for at least $578 million in federal cash approved under Republican and Democratic presidents to subsidize broadband projects. And both Democrats and Republicans at the Minnesota Legislature agree the state should approve substantially more cash to help developers reach more than 240,000 households who lack access to a connection that meets state standards.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Will Minnesota Eliminate Taxes On Social Security Benefits?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is one of just 12 states that taxes social security benefits. Republicans have long led the charge to repeal that tax. Minnesota Republicans are arguing that if ever there was a year to eliminate taxes on social security income, this is it. Minnesota, after all, has a $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the push to at least partially roll back that tax is even getting some support from Democrats. In their tax bill, House Democrats are proposing eliminating taxes on social security income for those earning less than $75,000 a year. While Democrats have traditionally argued that the social...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
106.9 KROC

Rochester Shocked By News of Popular Restaurant Closing

I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
ROCHESTER, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy