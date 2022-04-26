Englewood man confesses to video calling strangers while naked

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of video calling strangers while completely naked.

According to deputies, the investigation began in mid-February after detectives received at least three reports from victims who received video calls from an unknown man who was completely nude making lewd gestures on camera.

Through investigative techniques, detectives took 35-year-old Adam Smith into custody after screenshots of the video call were matched with Smith’s tattoos.

Once in custody Smith confessed to calling numerous random phone numbers within the past two months.

Smith has been charged with indecent exposure, exposure of sexual organs and obscene communication.

