Martinsburg, PA

CHARGED: Woman steals over $3k from relative

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Martinsburg woman has been charged with theft after she allegedly stole over $3,700 from an elderly relative.

Kimberly Louise Markel, 51, has been charged with stealing $3758.61 from an 85-year-old relative she was living with.

Altoona police search for attempted homicide suspect

According to police documents, the victim had misplaced her debit card on April 1 and went to the bank for money. When talking with a bank teller, she discovered there had been suspicious activity in her savings account since 2020. She knew that Markel was the only one who had access to her bank account.

Upon interviewing Markel, she made a full confession to police, stating that she’d been using the victim’s bank card for purchases and ATM withdraws from 2020-22.

When police were at the apartment, they detected poor living conditions inside the home. Blair Protective Services were called and confirmed this and found trash and beer cans inside Markel’s room. There were no batteries in the smoke detectors and the oven had been left on, with cardboard boxes placed on top, according to the charges filed.

Markel is facing multiple theft charges including identity theft and receiving stolen property as well as endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person. Her preliminary arraignment was on April 26 at 11:30 a.m. and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5 at 9 a.m.

Comments / 2

josie9210
3d ago

there is nothing much worse than stealing off a elderly person who trusts you whom you are to take care of. I hope they throw the book at you. THIEF !!! If the day ever comes that you are down and out and people walk right past you remember KARMA

