1 kayaker found dead, another still missing on Long Tom River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews found one of two kayakers deceased Monday after the couple went missing on Long Tom River near Monroe over the weekend, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to BCSO, a family member reported Joseph Bendix, 26, and Mariana Dukes, 23, missing on Sunday night after they launched their kayaks the prior day. Officials said the two were expected back at Monroe City Park.

Search and Rescue crews searched for the kayakers through Sunday night by ground, water and air — using drones, aircrafts, boats and divers.

The next day, authorities said a nearby landowner found Bendix dead.

Nearly 50 volunteers are continuing to search for Dukes who was last heard from on Saturday evening. She is 5’4” and has blonde hair.

BCSO asks anyone who sees a green kayak downstream (north) from Ferguson Road on the Long Tom River, to contact Detective David Iverson at david.iverson@co.benton.or.us or call 541-230-0984. Further, officials ask that people don’t call to help with the search as trained professionals are on scene.

Officials search for missing kayakers on Long Tom River near Monroe (Courtesy: BCSO).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.