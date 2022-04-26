ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

Anglers find success on local lakes in season opener

By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 4 days ago
Anglers enjoyed perfect weather as well as a solid bite Saturday for the state’s lowland lakes season opener.

“Catch rates were excellent in some lakes and decent in many lakes,” said Steve Caromile, state Department of Fish and Wildlife inland fish program manager. “Down here in Olympia, the weather was great and I’m sure it was good for those anglers in Skagit County as well.”

Fish and Wildlife surveyed 2,432 anglers Saturday at lakes throughout the state. They caught 7,794 fish, and released 2,629 of them.

“Overall, we received a lot of positive feedback,” Caromile said. “We have had some cold weather, so catch rates were a little less than expected in some lakes and it was a little better in others.”

Locally, there was plenty of action on lakes in Skagit County as Fish and Wildlife conducted creel checks on McMurray, Hart and Erie lakes.

“We roughly do creel checks on the same lakes each year,” Caromile said. “That has to do with proximity to staff, accessibility, things like that.”

At Lake McMurray, Fish and Wildlife checked 41 anglers who had 135 fish in their possession and who reported 69 had been released. That is an average of 4.98 fish caught per angler and 3.29 fish kept per angler.

The largest fish checked was an 18-inch rainbow trout.

Of the 47 anglers checked on Heart Lake, 125 fish were kept and 43 were released. The average number of fish caught per angler was 3.57 and anglers averaged 2.66 fish kept.

A 21-inch rainbow was the largest fish checked.

Coming off the waters of Lake Erie, 37 anglers with 131 fish were reported. A total of 25 fish were released. Average number of fish caught per angler was 4.22 while kept rate was 3.54 fish per angler.

A 19-inch rainbow was the largest fish to come through the Lake Erie creel check.

“Overall, we received a lot of positive feedback,” Caromile said. “And the fishing should just continue to improve.”

