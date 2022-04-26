ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets caught in global rout ahead of big tech earnings

By Shreyashi Sanyal
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew April 26 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and currencies sold-off on Tuesday as a rout on Wall Street ahead of big tech earnings exacerbated risk aversion sparked by fears of an economic slowdown in China and aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. Brazil's real fell 2% to almost five to the dollar for the first time since late March. One of the top performing risky currencies this year has been struggling to regain footing after a recent boost from commodity prices proved to be short-lived against the backdrop of higher interest rates in developed markets. The dollar index hit a two-year high with concerns over the impact of prolonged COVID lockdowns in China on growth sending investors to safety. MSCI's index for Latam currencies fell 0.6%, while the broader EM currencies index lost 0.2%. "Commodity-driven economies have seen their domestic currencies supported by pricing, and up until recently have been the outperformers," said Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG. "As commodity prices unwind and the U.S. dollar gathers increasing support from tighter monetary policy, it dims the outlook for these currencies right now." South Africa's rand, also a commodity currency, hit a near four-month low during the session. The Chilean peso steadied after a fall, while Colombia's peso was 0.2% lower. The declines in both currencies were kept in check as prices of copper and oil, both countries' leading export commodities, rebounded on Tuesday. The Mexican peso slid 0.8%. Data showed Mexican retail sales rose 0.8% in February from January. Peru's prime minister said on Monday the government will call for a referendum to propose re-drafting the constitution, renewing a campaign proposal aimed at boosting the role of the state in the country's economy. The sol edged down 0.5%. Separately, the International Monetary Fund said assumptions about Argentina's economy are subject to change with the macroeconomic framework, but the targets of the current program between the Fund and the South American country remain in place. Among stocks, Latam bourses dropped between 0.1% and 1.7% as Wall Street bled, with the tech heavy Nasdaq losing 3% while investors awaited quarterly results from Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft after the bell. Colombia's main index outperformed, rising 0.4% as energy major Ecopetrol tracked oil prices higher. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1847 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1048.37 0.22 MSCI LatAm 2331.25 -1.96 Brazil Bovespa 108784.74 -1.72 Mexico IPC 52638.29 -0.12 Chile IPSA 4734.70 -0.51 Argentina MerVal 90173.05 -1.077 Colombia COLCAP 1581.75 0.36 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9759 -2.01 Mexico peso 20.3891 -0.91 Chile peso 843.1 0.17 Colombia peso 3937.65 -0.21 Peru sol 3.823 -0.52 Argentina peso 114.8400 -0.13 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao and Tomasz Janowski)

