ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Blank-check firm Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital II scraps U.S. IPO

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Reuters) - Blank-check firm Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital II on Tuesday became the latest company to shelve plans for a U.S. initial public offering amid the market volatility sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising interest rates globally.

The move aligns the company with several other blank-check firms - including two backed by billionaire investment banker Ken Moelis - and comes at a time when interest in the space is fading due to rising regulatory scrutiny and the poor share performance of recently merged firms such as Grab Holdings.

A blank-check firm, or special purpose acquisition company, is a shell company that raises funds through an IPO to merge with a private company, thereby taking it public.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital II had filed to float its shares early last year and was looking to raise up to $300 million in its IPO.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China, U.S. discussing audit deal plan as delistings loom - sources

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China and U.S. regulators are discussing operational details of an audit deal that Beijing hopes to sign this year, sources familiar with the matter said, in the latest move to try to keep Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges. A preliminary framework for audit supervision cooperation...
CHINA
Reuters

Investors fret over potential Musk U-turn in $44 bln Twitter buyout

April 28 (Reuters) - (This story corrects title to co-president in penultimate paragraph of April 27 story) Investors speculating over whether Elon Musk will complete his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) sent the social media company's shares on Wednesday to their lowest level since the deal was announced two days ago.
STOCKS
Reuters

Bank of China posts rise of 7% in Q1 profit

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, April 30 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country’s fourth largest bank by assets, posted on Saturday a rise of 7% in first-quarter net profit as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. BoC, which has the largest global network among Chinese lenders, said...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Growth Capital#Gambit#Grab Holdings
Reuters

India seizes $725 mln of Xiaomi funds in foreign exchange case

NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - India said on Saturday it had seized $725 million from local bank accounts of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp for alleged “illegal outwards remittances.”. The Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet, without elaborating, that it had seized 55.5 billion rupees from Xiaomi Technology...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Exxon declares force majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 operations

April 27 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Wednesday its Russian unit Exxon Neftegas Ltd has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations due to sanctions on Russia that have made it increasingly difficult to ship crude to customers. The Sakhalin-1 project produces Sokol crude oil off the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 28 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries regarding purchases of Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. authorizes more LNG from two plants in development

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy said on Wednesday it authorized additional liquefied natural gas shipments from two plants in construction and development, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine increases focus on boosting the domestic fossil fuel industry. The department said the approvals allow Golden Pass LNG...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Orsted refuses to open rouble account for gas payments

COPENHAGEN, April 29 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted (ORSTED.CO) has no intention of opening a rouble account in Russia to accommodate Moscow's demand for gas payments in the Russian currency, the energy firm's CEO said on Friday, but declined to comment on payment in other currencies. Orsted sold its oil and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

German inflation likely to stabilize in April, state data suggest

BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - German inflation looks likely to stabilize around 7.6% in April, based on regional data from five states and in line with analyst forecasts for federal data due to be published later Thursday. Preliminary data from Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria, Hesse and Baden-Wuerttemberg showed annual consumer...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

416K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy