Since he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2018, Red Sox fans have been hyped for the arrival of Triston Casas. However, the No. 2 prospect for the Red Sox and MLB’s No. 16 prospect has yet to make his MLB debut. Casas has already won the title of “Most Valuable Player of 2017” while being part of the Under-18 United States National Baseball Team.

BOSTON, MA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO