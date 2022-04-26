ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Schumer declines to comment on Feinstein’s fitness for office

By Alexander Bolton
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GD51q_0fKpw6us00
Tweet

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Tuesday that he has had many conversations with Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) but declined to comment on, or vouch for, her fitness to serve in Congress after colleagues raised questions about her memory with the San Francisco Chronicle.

Schumer did not push back on the Chronicle’s reporting that Feinstein suffers severe memory lapses but said that none of his Senate colleagues have raised concerns about her ability to effectively serve directly with him.

Asked Tuesday if he’s confident in Feinstein’s ability to do her job, Schumer said, “I’ve had a good number of discussions with Sen. Feinstein, but I’m keeping them to myself.”

The Chronicle, Feinstein’s hometown paper, reported earlier this month that Senate colleagues worry the 88-year-old lawmaker is mentally unfit for office, citing anonymous sources.

The article also noted that Feinstein appeared composed when she asked questions of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate confirmation hearings in March.

Feinstein defended her ability to represent her 40 million constituents in a public statement earlier this month.

“I remain committed to do what I said I would when I was re-elected in 2018: fight for Californians, especially on the economy and the key issues for California of water and fire,” she said. “While I have focused for much of the past year on my husband’s health and ultimate passing, I have remained committed to achieving results and I’d put my record up against anyone’s.”

Feinstein was in line to take over as chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee but stepped down from the top Democratic post on the panel in November after Democratic colleagues privately raised questions about her ability to do the job aggressively enough.

Democrats were still in the minority at the time and didn’t secure control of the upper chamber until picking up two Senate seats in the Georgia runoff election in January 2021.

Comments / 6

Maureen Bender
3d ago

term limits....career politicians only take care of themselves...both parties

Reply
7
Michael Hassler
3d ago

Schumer is unfit to lead the Senate then

Reply
16
Suede425
3d ago

That tells me they both need to step down.

Reply
14
Related
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm

A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
SheKnows

President Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Biden Just Revealed She'll Be Hosting Her Wedding at the White House

Click here to read the full article. There’s going to be a White House wedding! Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, shared that she and her fiancé Peter Neal will hold their reception at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, all thanks to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Biden, and the staff that keeps the White House running. While Naomi isn’t the first member of the first family to have their wedding at the White House, she is the most recent in quite a number of years, making the occasion all the more exciting for everyone involved. Naomi took to her personal Twitter...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Democrats abandoned Ketanji Brown Jackson. Black women came to bear witness

Leah Daughtry knew she had to be there. Even though Ketanji Brown Jackson wasn’t in the hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building as the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote ended in a deadlock on Monday, Daughtry turned up for one very important reason.“It’s a historic moment, and I wanted to be part of the history, to witness on behalf of all of Black women, everywhere, especially my niece, to witness what would happen today,” Daughtry told me during a break before the vote on Monday. She was wearing her priest collar: she is an ordained minister, and a fifth-generation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Salon

"Little maggot-infested man": Tom Cotton slammed for saying Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis

"Tom Cotton is the lowest of the low," Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday. Angered by the Republican senator's suggestion that Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is set to be confirmed to the Supreme Court this week, "might have" defended the Nazis during the Nuremberg trials, Harrison called Cotton a "little maggot-infested man."
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Fitness#Californians
POLITICO

Chuck Schumer wouldn’t say Tuesday whether he has confidence in Dianne Feinstein’s ability to serve in the Senate.

Here's Foreign Relations Committee Chair Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.):. "It's great for Europe [and] for the United States in terms of stability, particularly at a time in which we have the challenges of Ukraine. Obviously, Le Pen did better than others expected. But, you know, populism is not only alive in France. It's alive all over, including here in the United States. So it's a reflection of the sentiment of some of the electorate as they face challenges in their lives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Reason.com

Elizabeth Warren Wants Joe Biden To Deliver a Massive, Illegal Handout to the Well-Off

Sen. Elizabeth Warren likes to describe herself as someone who sides with working people. For example, in a recent New York Times op-ed, the Massachusetts Democrat warns, correctly, that her party is headed for disaster in this year's midterm elections. She then urges President Joe Biden "to use every tool of the presidency to deliver for"—you guessed it—"working people." This is the sort of thing that is designed to appeal to Biden's abiding sense that he's just a regular guy whose mission in life is to make life easier for other regular people. He's just an average Joe trying to help all the other average joes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

550K+
Followers
67K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy