ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

Man charged with racist threats toward a Bremerton gas station clerk

By Associated Press
q13fox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREMERTON, Wash. - A man is accused of calling a Bremerton gas station clerk racial slurs, threatening to kill him and chasing him after becoming upset that he had to wait...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 3

Related
KGMI

UPDATE: Woman wanted in gas station armed robbery caught

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman suspected of robbing a person at gunpoint at a Whatcom County gas station Friday night. Her driver was also well known to officers. Siara Carrazco, 29, of Ferndale was a passenger in a car that fled...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Bremerton, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Bremerton, WA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Gas Station#Clerks#Police#The Kitsap Sun#Free Fox 13 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspect in Everett shooting

EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at an Everett apartment complex that left a man critically injured, according to the Everett Police Department. According to police, two men got into a fight inside an apartment at Timber Hill Apartments, located in the 7700...
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two men arrested in Tacoma woman’s kidnapping

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men were arrested by Tacoma police officers in the kidnapping of a woman, according to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department. At 10:14 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 3200 block of South 38th Street by a woman who said she had been kidnapped.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy