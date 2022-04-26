Fathom Receives Strategic Investment for Medical Coding Automation Platform

– NotiSphere, a healthcare technology startup focused on transforming the medical recall alert process by directly connecting suppliers to recall coordinators at healthcare organizations, today announced a $3.6 million Series Seed round led by Royal Street Ventures, with participation from Okapi Ventures, Stage Venture Partners, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Coelius Capital, Supernode Ventures and Cedars Sinai Health Ventures. This latest financing brings Notisphere’s total fundraising to $5.9 million.
Comments / 0