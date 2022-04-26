Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Allen Rowland, 55, of Omaha, Nebraska, on Monday on a Cass County warrant for various counts of Theft, Forgery, Unauthorized use of Credit Card and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. Rowland was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.

The Sheriff’s Office also arrested Robert Lawrence Tisdale, 37, of Atlantic, on Sunday on a Cass County warrant for narcotics related offenses. Tisdale was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.

All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.