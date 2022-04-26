Dry and warm for the rest of the work week; rain moves in this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking temperatures, humidity, and rain chances that will all be on the rise for the region heading into the weekend. We are expecting another mainly sunny day today, but highs will be in the mid and upper 80s with the mugginess starting to rise. That will continue through the weekend as we track a frontal boundary that will be moving into the region starting up the scattered showers on Saturday and continuing through Tuesday of next week. Right now the timeframes for the best chance to see wet weather would be later Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, and then again later Monday through Tuesday before we should dry out somewhat for the middle of next week. Temperatures should consistently hold in the mid to upper 80s as we are not expecting any cold fronts to move through.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO