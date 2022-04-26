ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dry and warm for the rest of the work week; rain moves in this weekend

By Jessica Moore
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KSLA) - A very enjoyable Tuesday in the ArkLaTex as the sun made its return and the humidity retreated from our region. The next few days will remain dry with temperatures slightly increasing each day under mostly sunny skies. Our next weather maker moves in this weekend upping...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Scattered storms return this weekend as temperatures remain warm

(KSLA) - Showers and storms are back by this weekend. However, it will not be a washout. There will be times of dry weather. Meanwhile, temperatures will remain in the mid 80s in the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will not be quite as cool. It will only cool to the upper...
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Dry weather for now as rain returns this weekend

(KSLA) - The dry weather will continue through the rest of this work week. The rain will hold off until Saturday at the earliest. When the rain arrives, there could be a few strong storms. Overnight, it will be mostly clear with no chance of rain. Temperatures will cool to...
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Rising temperatures and rain chances this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking temperatures, humidity, and rain chances that will all be on the rise for the region heading into the weekend. We are expecting another mainly sunny day today, but highs will be in the mid and upper 80s with the mugginess starting to rise. That will continue through the weekend as we track a frontal boundary that will be moving into the region starting up the scattered showers on Saturday and continuing through Tuesday of next week. Right now the timeframes for the best chance to see wet weather would be later Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, and then again later Monday through Tuesday before we should dry out somewhat for the middle of next week. Temperatures should consistently hold in the mid to upper 80s as we are not expecting any cold fronts to move through.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

On and off showers and storms possible Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The pleasant and quite weekend weather comes to a halt today as a cold front moves in and stalls out. This will mean showers and storms and the potential for a few strong to severe storms later tonight. Not just over the weekend but into the work week, we’ll also have several chances for seeing showers and storms in the ArkLaTex.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Ksla#Taco Wars

Comments / 0

Community Policy