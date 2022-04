Click here to read the full article. It’ll be a shorter-than-planned reign for The Little Prince on Broadway. Producers said today that the show based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s novella will end its limited engagement May 8 at Shubert’s Broadway Theatre — more than three months ahead of its planned August 14 closing. Combining dance, aerial acrobatics, video and music, The Little Prince endured a monthlong Covid delay. It had been set to begin performances March 4. The show had been set to run through August 14 but had struggled to draw crowds after rough initial reviews. From the official logline: After an aviator descends...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO