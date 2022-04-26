ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

My Hero Academia Theory Teases How Shoto's New Move Will Stop Dabi

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia fans know the Todoroki family is a hot mess, and honestly? They wouldn't have it any other way. Over the years, the fandom has crafted theories upon theories trying to figure the family out, and a good few of them have panned out in recent months. And in...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Gives Anya Hilarious New Look

One Spy x Family cosplay has put an unexpected new look on Anya Forger! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series had one of the most anticipated anime adaptation debuts leading into the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and it's with good reason as the manga had introduced fans to the new kind of family dynamic from its unique central trio. Making a family out of a secret spy, assassin, and a telepathic child, all three of them are trying their best to live a happy family life while trying to keep all of their respective secrets still hidden from one another in the process.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Witcher: Blood Origin Release Window Potentially Leaked

The upcoming six-part, live-action limited prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin does not currently have a firm release date on Netflix yet, but as of the post-credits teaser from The Witcher Season 2 late last year, it is expected to release at some point this year. And according to a new rumor, The Witcher: Blood Origin is currently looking at an October release this year.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Focuses on The Many Looks of Deku

Deku has earned his place as the protagonist of My Hero Academia time and time again, fighting alongside his classmates at UA Academy when it comes to a bevy of super villains seeking to tear down hero society. With the sixth season set to give him one of the biggest battles that Izuku has stared down to date, one cosplayer has traveled to the past to recreate a number of looks that All Might's protégé has worn throughout the Shonen franchise.
COMICS
ComicBook

Valheim Devs Tease New Mistlands Creature

Valheim's big Mistlands update is still scheduled to release at some point this year, and ahead of its release, we've gotten yet another preview of what's to come. Some of that preview consisted of screenshots showing off different structures left behind by those who once inhabited the Mistlands while another tease hinted at a creature Iron Gate Studio is working on. Mistlands does not yet have a release date, however, so it's unclear when exactly players will be able to see this new creature in full unless it's revealed prior to the update's launch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Episode 5 Ending Has Marvel Fans Going Ballistic

Moon Knight Episode 5 had to pick up the slack from the WTF?! shock of episode 4's cliffhanger ending – but by the end, somewhow managed to up the "WTF" factor even higher! Naturally, a lot of Marvel fans are reeling from what went down in Moon Knight Episode 5, and have turned to social media to vent that anxiety and anguish and/or look for emotional support. Stepping back and looking at it all (which you can see below), it's pretty clear: Marvel has emotionally wrecked fans with these latest Moon Knight twists!
COMICS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Confirms Maria Rambeau as Captain Marvel

Maria Rambeau is soaring higher, further, faster as a variant Captain Marvel in new footage from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In one universe, Maria (Lashana Lynch) was the mother of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and the co-pilot and best friend of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), founding S.W.O.R.D. — the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division — before her death from cancer in 2020. In one of an infinite number of universes, Maria is the cosmic superhero Captain Marvel, seen battling the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) when the ex-Avenger traverses the Multiverse in Doctor Strange 2.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius: Al Madrigal Reveals Alternate Ending & Deleted Scene Details, "I Got Butchered In That Thing"

If you were wondering just how much was cut out of Morbius: the answer is quite a lot. Many fans felt like the final product that hit theaters earlier this month had suffered from a Suicide Squad-esque case of over-editing, which seems to be the case. There were multiple scenes from the Morbius trailers that didn't make the theatrical cut in any way, shape, or form. Al Madrigal, who appeared as one of the main detectives in the film, had a large portion of his role cut, including both action and comedy scenes.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Teaser May Point to Surprising Setting

It appears one of the locations that will be featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been teased. Earlier today, Infinity Ward released the first teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which revealed the game's logo and confirmed the game's official title. Although it was already heavily expected that the game would be a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it was exciting to see some confirmation and Infinity Ward made sure to include some hints as to where players will be going in the highly-anticipated sequel. Given Call of Duty is usually a globe-trotting adventure, we may already know one of the places we'll be heading.
NFL
ComicBook

The Legendary Hero Is Dead Is Getting an Anime

Manga remains one of the premier spots for the medium of anime to grab its stories from, with light novels and original stories also helping bolster the number of series that take on the medium. Now, it seems that a major manga series is set to get a new anime adaptation next year in The Legendary Hero Is Dead, a manga that follows a farmer that hoped to be a hero and had his wish granted thanks to a serious monkey's paw situation.
COMICS
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Dev Talks About Whether Purchased Skins Will be Ported

A common concern for Call of Duty: Warzone players at the moment is whether or not they'll be able to retain the skins and items they purchased for Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which is expected to arrive within the next year. Earlier this year, Activision confirmed it was planning to release Call of Duty: Warzone 2 alongside the recently announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Although other battle royales like Fortnite have managed to sustain themselves for years now, Warzone's myriad of technical issues has resulted in developer Raven Software choosing to cut its losses and start from scratch on an all-new engine.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Producer Clarifies the 240 Unique Characters in the Film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller wants to make it clear: the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse will not feature 240 characters that viewers will have to keep track of. Miller's partner Phil Lord made the numerical reference during Across the Spider-Verse's panel at CinemaCon 2022, when he talked about the massive undertaking for the movie, which required 1,000 people working on it: "We had to try and break new ground, so it's way bigger," Lord said on-stage. "The number of characters [is massive]. The first movie has 40. This one has 240 characters."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reveals the First DC Comics Character He Would Do if He Took Over Their Movie Universe

If you have a blank slate to establish an entire cinematic franchise featuring beloved characters, the first entry in such a series brings with it a lot of expectations and weight, with filmmaker Kevin Smith recently noting that, were he to be given the opportunity to develop a DC Comics cinematic franchise, there wouldn't be a question about kicking off the series with a Superman film. Smith detailed how Superman was the seminal superhero that would serve as the crux that an entire franchise would hinge upon, setting the standard of what the entire franchise would have to live up to.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Director Sam Raimi Looks Back on Internet Backlash to Peter's Organic Web Shooters

Sam Raimi's contributions to the world of superhero movies are back into the spotlight, with the director returning to that world with next month's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Raimi first entered the Marvel universe with 2002's Spider-Man, the blockbuster film that made Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) into a global phenomenon. The film was praised for a number of aesthetic and narrative reasons — but apparently, one was met with vitriol from fans. In a recent oral history with Variety, Raimi and screenwriter David Koepp spoke about the decision to keep Peter's web-shooters organic, a decision that initially spun out of James Cameron's script for the film. As the report reveals, after the web-shooter detail was initially leaked on message boards, it was not well received by fans.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog Creator Says Square Enix Doesn't Care About Game Fans

When Balan Wonderworld was first announced, Sonic the Hedgehog fans were excited to see what creator Yuji Naka might bring to the table. Unfortunately, the end result was not what anyone was hoping for, including Naka. In a Tweet thread today, the director placed the blame on Square Enix and developer Arzest. According to Naka, Arzest submitted the game "despite the fact that there were glitches in the development process." Naka wanted to continue working on known issues with Balan Wonderworld up to the last minute, but Square Enix apparently refused to let that happen.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four Reboot Loses Spider-Man Director

One of the most anticipated films in the upcoming Marvel Studios slate has lost its director. Following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Disney has been preparing to reboot the iconic Fantastic Four characters in a new movie from Marvel Studios, finally bringing them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts, who has directed all three of the Tom Holland Spider-Man films, was announced as the director for Fantastic Four a while back. He's now stepping away from the project entirely.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of Prime Video's Best Shows Is Back For a New Season

One of Amazon Prime Video's most beloved series has returned for a second season. On Friday, the streaming service dropped the second season of Undone, three years after the dramedy series first debuted. The show, which utilizes rotoscoping techniques to create its animation, explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma (Rosa Salazar). After getting into a nearly fatal car accident, Alma discovers she has a new relationship with time and uses this ability to find out the truth about her father's death. The series, which is co-created by Bojack Horseman alums Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg, is poised to deal even more with the multiverse — and with the history of Alma's family — in Season 2.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Cancels Plans for Two Animated Shows

Today has been a rough day for television fans. Both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were canceled by The CW, and Netflix ended Space Force after two seasons. It's been an intense couple of weeks for Netflix, who also scrapped Bright 2 and the animated adaptation of Jeff Smith's Bone. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the streaming service has stopped production on two new animated series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg Kickstarter Launch Date Announced

The Kickstarter for RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg will launch next month. Earlier this week, Steamforged Games announced that they will launch a Kickstarter campaign for their new cooperative RuneScape board game on May 31, 2022. The Kickstarter will run for 10 days. Additionally, Steamforged revealed the box art for RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg, which depicts the titular green dragon Elvarg breathing fire on a knight with his shield raised. Previously, Steamforged revealed a first look at several of the miniatures that will appear in the new board game.
VIDEO GAMES

