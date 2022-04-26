ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In response to Lavrov comments, U.S. says talk of nuclear escalation is irresponsible

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday criticized Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comments about the potential of a nuclear war, saying loose talk about nuclear escalation was the "height of irresponsibility."

Lavrov warned the West on Monday not to underestimate the elevated risks of nuclear conflict over Ukraine and said he viewed NATO as being "in essence" engaged in a proxy war with Russia by supplying Kyiv with weaponry.

Reporting by Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 80

Bobby Woodard
3d ago

Russia's not the superpower it once was. So if they want to start a war it'll be over before it gets started. This talk about a war against the USA and NATO will lead to no where.

Reply(3)
17
Pat McCarthy
3d ago

Lavrov's comments about Russia being involved in a proxy war with NATO in Ukraine deliberately ignores the fact that this war would not be happening without Putin's plan for controlling Ukraine through any and all means, including through force.

Reply
16
slik
3d ago

U.S. and NATO would respond in kind, completely vaporizing Russia within 30 minutes, so what is his point?

Reply(23)
31
