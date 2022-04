SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Problems between city workers in Santa Fe that blew up, have the union saying their concerns are being blown off. Within just six months, AFSCME Local 3999 leaders said those problems led to a knockout punch in the employee parking lot and then five gunshots to the stomach ending the commute home. The union wants the city of Santa Fe to address these violent acts and what it considers an ongoing problem in the workplace.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO