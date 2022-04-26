WWE star Bianca Belair defends RAW Women’s title in her hometown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Knoxville native and WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair successfully defended her title in a showdown at Thompson-Boling Arena Monday night.

The WWE Monday Night RAW event featured the match between Belair, an Austin-East Magnet High School and University of Tennessee alumna, and WWE superstar and manager Sonya Deville. Belair came out on top, winning the match amid cheers from the crowd.

“I LOVE my Hometown!!!” Belair later tweeted a video of her holding her RAW Women’s Championship belt. “I love y’all Knoxville, TN!!!”

Belair, “the EST of WWE” and of Tennessee (think great est , fast est , strong est , fierc est ), wore a bright orange athletic suit and hair bow atop her signature braid, which serves as not only an iconic fashion piece, but has come in handy for the athlete while in the ring.

After Monday night’s event, Belair will later return to Tennessee this summer for the 2022 WWE SummerSlam event at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. It will be the first time ever that Music City will host the event. Tickets are currently on sale .

