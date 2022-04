Alamogordo Public Schools Board of Education approved the 2022-2023 school calendar at its regular meeting on April 20. The 2022-2023 school calendar is different from the last few years. Following the 2022 New Mexico Legislative Session, Alamogordo Public Schools found it could opt in or opt out of the Extended Learning Time and K5+ programs, Alamogordo Deputy Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Pamela Renteria said.

