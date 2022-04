KALAMAZOO - In the words of long-time Loy Norrix track coach, Ted Duckett, “When you come to this meet, you find out in a hurry what you have to do before the Regional.” That is just what Coldwater High School’s track & field athletes found out here Friday at the Don Lukens Invitational, a multi-divisional meet hosted by Kalamazoo Loy Norrix High School. ...

COLDWATER, MI ・ 53 MINUTES AGO