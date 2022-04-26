ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, April 28-May 5

Thursday, April 28

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

Sunday, May 1

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, May 3

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Richard Rovsek of the Spirit of Liberty Foundation will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. Email info@birdrockcc.org.

Thursday, May 5

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday's edition. ◆

1:09 p.m. April 26, 2022 : This article was updated with a new speaker for the Rotary Club of La Jolla’s May 3 meeting.

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

