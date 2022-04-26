ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin McCarthy struggles badly in Fox News interview over leaked Trump tape

By Eric Ting
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters at his weekly news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, March 18, 2022. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy escaped the wrath of former President Donald Trump after the California Republican was caught on tape stating he planned to ask Trump to resign following the Jan. 6 riots — but that doesn't mean the saga is over for him yet.

On Monday, McCarthy visited the southern border with other Republican lawmakers, and did a brief interview with Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin. Melugin asked McCarthy about the leaked tape, as well as the lawmaker's assertion that reporting done by New York Times political correspondents was "totally false."

"I never told the president to resign, it was a conversation that we had about scenarios going forward," McCarthy said. "But that's not really critical... What's happening is what's happening on this border right now."

The New York Times never reported that McCarthy directly told Trump to resign, but that McCarthy failed to follow through on "tough talk" in "private conversations." The denial that McCarthy's team originally provided to the Times was: "McCarthy never said he’d call Trump to say he should resign," which is directly refuted by what McCarthy said on the leaked call.

"It would be my recommendation you should resign," McCarthy said of his planned conversation with Trump. "I mean, that would be my take. But I don't think he would take it. But I don't know."

After McCarthy deflected and instead discussed issues at the southern border, Melugin hit McCarthy with a follow-up.

"Regarding that audio tape, you had said the New York Times' reporting on it was 'false' and 'wrong,'" Melugin said. "Then the tape came out. Did you lie?"

"No," McCarthy said. "What was brought to me is that I called the president to say to resign. I never called the president to resign. He and I have a very good relationship as we go through. But what really needs to happen here is we're watching what's happening in this country."

McCarthy once again deflected and moved onto other issues unrelated to Melugin's inquiry.

