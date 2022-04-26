ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Here’s how Mayor Wu is planning to turn renters into homebuyers

By Marta Hill
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

“Homeownership is so critical to our goals and our future as a city.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2xAX_0fKppvaN00
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu speaks during a rally April 25. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

As part of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s operating budget proposal and federal spending plan that were filed earlier this month, the city prioritized using funds to address Boston’s housing crisis and expand affordable homeownership. In a press conference with other community leaders on Tuesday, Wu highlighted the proposal to invest $106 million in homeownership opportunities for Boston residents over three years.

“Homeownership is so critical to our goals and our future as a city,” Wu said at the press conference. “It’s crucial to building generational wealth and long-term stability for families. And I couldn’t think of a city with more committed community partners and leaders and grassroots organizing efforts to make sure that, from all sides, we are doing everything possible to build a city for everyone.”

Representatives from the Greater Boston Interfaith Organization, or GBIO, and Massachusetts Affordable Housing Alliance, or MAHA, were also in attendance Tuesday.

Of the $106 million, $60 million is from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, and the remaining $46 million is city funds, according to Wu.

The ARPA funds will go to three main areas: accelerating the production of affordable housing units, supporting down payment assistance programs, and expanding the ONE+Boston Mortgage program.

“We are moving against a legacy and generations of actions before, that have built up barriers specifically in the way for families of color. Because of decades of discriminatory lending practices [and] a history of redlining, homeownership in Boston today still varies largely by race,” Wu said. “Many first generation homebuyers also face higher barriers to homeownership, such as in securing funds for down payments and closing costs.

“We have an opportunity to change that in Boston, to transform what homeownership looks like today and for generations to come,” she said.

Massachusetts has a homeownership rate of 62%, according to Wu, but Boston’s rate is much lower, coming in at only 35%. Within the overall rate, Wu noted that there are significant differences by race — 44% of white households are homeowners while only 31% of Black or African-American households, 30% of Asian or Pacific Islander households, and 17% of Hispanic or Latnix households are.

Wu was joined at the press conference by City Councilors Kenzi Bok, Kendra Lara, Ricardo Arroyo, and Ruthzee Louijeune, and community and city leaders including Boston’s Chief of Housing Sheila Dillon, the Executive Director of MAHA Symone Crawford, and Executive Team Leader with GBIO Beverly Williams.

“I know that this $106 million is going to make impacts not just in this generation of people who are getting it, but in future generations of folks who are going to be able to live in homes, have homes in Boston that they can call their own,” Arroyo said. “This is fantastic and phenomenal.”

Several community members who have first-hand experience navigating the complicated process that is buying a home in Boston also spoke.

Wu emphasized that this investment is not the end of the work needed to address inequities in housing in Boston.

“I want to note that $106 million for homeownership is not enough. It’s still just a drop in the bucket. But we are trying to change that bucket and rebuild the entire system,” Wu said. “Along with that, this $106 million for homeownership is part of our larger allocation towards housing stability as the foundation for our recovery.”

The proposed $106 million investment is part of a $380 million commitment to address housing affordability and stability, according to the Mayor’s Office.

The proposed FY23 Operating Budget also includes $3.4 million for assistance programs over the next three years, totalling $10.2 million.

“Today, Mayor Wu has given hope to hundreds of homebuyers who fear they might have to leave the city because home prices and interest rates are rising,” Crawford, from MAHA, said. “We are thrilled to stand here today in a city where we are not afraid to be bold.”

The proposal categorized funds for two programs specifically, ONE+Boston and the financial assistance program for first-time homebuyers, or FAP. Together, according to the Mayor’s Office, the two programs assisted more than 150 households to buy homes last year, 60% of which were Black, Indigenous, or People of Color.

ONE+Boston offers low fixed interest rates for 30-year mortgages and provides access to closing-cost and downpayment assistance, according to its website. The financial assistance program through the Boston Home Center offers no-interest loans to qualifying households.

“This is an area where in years past sometimes we’ve thought about homeownership and housing as a state or federal issue, right? It is too big. How can we possibly try to affect something as large as the housing market which is controlled and pushed and pulled by the forces of markets across the world?” Wu said.

Wu said these investments will support first-time homebuyers, drive the building of generational wealth, and move Boston one step closer to being a Green New Deal city.

“What organizers throughout our neighborhoods have done is to say, ‘One family at a time, we’re going to make sure that people have the tools that they need, the knowledge and power to move forward on that and the funding and the financing to make that a reality,’” Wu said.

Comments / 41

keep it real..
3d ago

..if you can’t afford down payment..you can’t afford house…Who’s going to pay taxes, insurance, water, gas, electric… the upkeep of the property..? Not all are meant to be home owners.. only for minorities..?

Reply
10
mrjokeer1
3d ago

yeah to help undocumented people as usual lmao what about the ones living here before she even was lmfao the dems are jokesssss

Reply
4
Debra Fletcher
2d ago

she has a real plan some City actually care and what she's saying is why...This is a prime example of why having Maura Healey as Governor would ruin our state. Maura Healey won’t stand up to progressive policies passed by the Legislature, she will embrace them. I’m not going to let that happen.

Reply
2
Related
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mayor Wu responds to school security demands over guns found in Boston Public Schools

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is responding to the demands of a community group that’s calling for more security measures in the state’s largest school district. According to Boston Safety of Our Schools, eight guns have been found in Boston Public Schools since September. Several of those firearms, including one found in an elementary school, have been loaded.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Ranked 4th ‘Most Livable’ City In America By AARP

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston and multiple other Massachusetts cities scored highly on a recent AARP ranking of the “Most Livable U.S. Cities” for 2022. Boston came in fourth among large cities with half a million or more residents, behind top-ranked San Francisco, New York and Washington, D.C. AARP said it looked at factors that are important to adults 50 and over, including housing, neighborhoods, transportation, environment, opportunity, health and engagement. Boston scored highest for its quality of transportation, health policies and neighborhoods. For mid-size cities with populations between 100,000 and 500,000, Cambridge came in second after Alexandria, Virginia. And in the category of small cities, Massachusetts had four of the top five finishers. Watertown was ranked second, followed by Belmont, Arlington and Somerville. Click here for the full ranking.
BOSTON, MA
Beth Torres

Massachusetts Sanderson Place offers seniors affordable housing starting at $838 for one-bedroom units

Thirty-three newly built affordable housing apartments located in Sunderland, Massachusetts will soon be available to seniors. The Franklin County Regional Housing and Redevelopment Authority recently announced the availability of senior apartments in the Sanderson Place development. To be eligible, the head of household must be 62 years of age or older.
SUNDERLAND, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Real Estate
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

This couple just bought a house for all cash in one of America’s hottest markets. Here’s how they did it, and what it feels like

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The sound of a gunshot ringing out at 2 a.m. was the last straw for Laurie and Tim. After seven years in their Oakland home, they decided in mid-2021 to head north to Portland, Ore., for a safer neighborhood for their children and a slower pace of living.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Arroyo
Person
Michelle Wu
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Act#Housing Market#Housing Affordability#Homeownership#Maha#Arpa
MassLive.com

These are the 40 lowest ranked high schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report

Two of the virtual schools in Massachusetts ranked among the lowest school in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report. Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School and Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School ranked between 13,383 to 17,843 in the National Rankings and 307 to 340 within Massachusetts. The ranking comes about a month after Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recommended renewing both schools’ certificates, but also noted concerns for the schools’ “poor academic outcomes” and “the delivery of its academic program.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Herb Chambers, billionaire businessman of car dealership fame, selling Back Bay condo for $18 million

Car-dealership tycoon Herb Chambers has listed his Back Bay condo overlooking the the Boston Public Garden for sale for $18 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The roughly 3,300-square-foot home located at 220 Boylston St. at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences features three bedrooms and a study. It was listed for sale on April 14 by agent Michael Carucci of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Enterprise

Spending spree: See which Brockton projects are tapped for federal millions

BROCKTON — A gout of federal tax dollars would bankroll major renovations to public buildings all over the city, including $12 million for City Hall. Mayor Robert Sullivan cautions that the allocations made so far are "fluid figures" for how the city will spend $38.59 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. ARPA is the Biden Administration program that sent $1,400 checks to U.S. households. It also contains $195 billion for the states, including $7.9 billion for Massachusetts.
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

Report: Some Massachusetts Families Spending Nearly Half Their Income On Child Care

BOSTON (CBS) — A new report finds families in the U.S. are spending a quarter of their household income on child care, and the costs are even higher here in Massachusetts. The County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report finds that families in Massachusetts spend between 27% and 46% of their household income on childcare. The report calculates the child care cost burden as the amount families with two children pay as a percentage of household median income. The cost depends on where families are in the state. In suburban areas the burden is about 35%, but in large metro areas it’s 46%. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy