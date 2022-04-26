ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Haart detained at JFK in 2020 over $153K haul of designer duds

By Sara Nathan
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Julia Haart revealed she was once detained at JFK Airport after bringing in $153,000 worth of designer clothing.

The “My Unorthodox Life” star told a court how she was held by US Customs and Border Protection in October 2020 when she returned from a French shopping spree.

Haart admitted there were 37 pieces of clothing — including an $11,000 black leather Valentino cape, a $21,000 white leather Louis Vuitton handbag and another Louis Vuitton bag worth $26,000 — in her haul when she returned from Paris Fashion Week.

She confirmed none of the items had tags on them, and they were seized by customs when she landed.

Haart, 51, was cross-examined by her estranged husband Silvio Scaglia’s attorney Lisa Simpson in a Delaware court last week when Simpson asked her, “You even tried to deceive the US government, correct?” to which Haart replied, “Excuse me?”

The attorney continued, “You were detained at JFK Airport in New York in October of 2020, right?”

“I think so, yes,” Haart responded.

Customs seized 37 pieces of designer duds from Haart.
Getty Images for BlogHer

She then agreed that she had done “quite a bit of shopping” in Paris.

In the court transcript seen by Page Six, Simpson asked, “And you had several hundred thousand dollars of merchandise in your bags with you at the time?” Haart replied, “No.”

“You did not have several hundred thousand dollars of merchandise in your bags?” Simpson repeated, to which Haart doubled down, “I did not. … I think the amount was 150, not several hundred thousands.”

When Simpson clarified, “$153,000 of merchandise?” Haart responded, “Something like that, yes.”

Haart is said to be one of Louis Vuitton’s top global spenders.
Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

When asked whether she had failed to declare the goods, Haart said, “I declared some merchandise; but at that point, I had been sending a lot of stuff over as opposed to bringing it with me. So I had forgotten that two of the orders were with me instead of had been sent. And a lot of things did end up being sent.”

She agreed there were a total of 37 items that she failed to disclose to customs, according to the transcript.

“And that included an $11,000 black leather Valentino cape and a $21,000 Louis Vuitton white handbag and a $26,000 Louis Vuitton leather bag, right?” said Scaglia’s attorney, to which Haart answered, “Sounds right.”

Haart said there were no tags on the clothes because they had been altered, and the bags did not have tags.

Haart and Silvio Scaglia are divorcing.
Getty Images

A list of the items seen by Page Six from a customs document revealed the haul also included a $2,000 Valentino dress, a $1,900 Valeni think tino pullover, a $5,851 Valentino coat, a $3,723 Valentino black leather jacket, a $6,915 Valentino blazer, a $3,427 Louis Vuitton silver leather skirt and a $4,727 Louis Vuitton biker leather dress.

The total value of all of the seized luxury goods was $153,532.00. Haart later had to pay the entire value of the goods to get them back in her possession.

A source told Page Six on Tuesday, “Silvio approved all of the clothing purchases as a business expense. He also directed EWG’s CFO to pay for the lawyers and the fines which he also considered business expenses. Julia may have been alone at the airport but Silvio was directly involved before, during and after.”

Scaglia, 63, and Haart are in court as she claims that she owns half of his company, Elite World Group, and his $65 million Tribeca apartment . He denies she has any right to these.

Haart is in court over claims she owns half of her estranged husband’s company, Elite World Group, and his $65 million Tribeca apartment.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Haart has also been accused in court documents of taking $850,000 out of company funds hours after being fired in February . As Page Six reported, it is alleged in the lawsuit that she also spent millions in company funds on cosmetic surgery, travel and designer clothes. Haart has denied wrongdoing.

Amid their nasty legal battle, Haart accused Scaglia of abuse during their two-year marriage and asked for a permanent order of protection . Scaglia has denied the claims.

Scaglia’s attorney Lanny Davis declined to comment on the clothing, telling Page Six, “This is a matter of public record, with sworn testimony under oath in a public trial. Miss Haart’s words speak for themselves.”

Haart’s lawyer did not immediately respond.

Comments / 9

Dane Daniels
3d ago

We went through customs at JFK. My wife had bought about $25k in designer bags as carry ons. The customs agent asked how much we had to declare and I told him the truth. He asked if we had receipts and my wife pulled out this big stack. He said give me the top five, I can’t add more than that. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
3
