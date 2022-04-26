Estess named Bossier City police chief

GREENWOOD, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. Today, Rick introduces us to Greenwood Police Ofc. Shawn Fertenbaugh. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
SLAUGHTER, La. (BRPROUD) — Two people could possibly face charges after their daughter was found by authorities dead on a couch in their home on Jan. 3. Slaughter Police Department responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person on Tom Drive. When officials arrived at the residence, they found the body and immediately contacted the […]
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, around 9:38 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 200 block of Smith Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who advised authorities that they had a verbal altercation with 29-year-old Henry Bernard Walker. According to the victim, Walker […]
FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office and Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 were both asked to respond to the False River early Tuesday morning. Around 4:20 a.m., a call came in about a vehicle that had made its way into the river. PCPSO says the woman who was driving the […]
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Citizen’s Police Academy is an eleven-week program designed to give citizens a working knowledge of the West Monroe Police Department. Each session consists of weekly classes that meet at various locations in the city of West Monroe. Classes are held in the spring and fall each year. The instruction gives […]
A bouquet of flowers and balloons sit outside of a home on the 1200 block of Sumner Street, where 63-year-old Kenneth Faggin took his last breath. His family, beside themselves in grief after learning he was gunned down on Friday.
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 19-year-old Jaylen Kincaid of Monroe regarding the Ouachita Parish High School lockdown on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Deputies charged Kincaid with Disturbing the Peace. According to deputies, they also arrested a 17-year-old juvenile and charged them with Disturbing the Peace. Deputies booked the […]
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish coroner’s office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Several eastbound and westbound lanes were closed throughout the morning as crews continued to extinguish the fire and divert traffic. All lanes of I-20 westbound at...
Perhaps the saddest thing about this headline is that it's more than one. In fact, it's not one, not two, but at least three cities - all Democrat run - across the state whose middle class is abandoning the area. Which Major Louisiana City is This?. So, to which one...
BATON ROUGE, La. - American Idol winner Laine Hardy was arrested Friday on an eavesdropping count, saying he admitted to his ex-girlfriend that he had left an audio-recording device in her dormitory room, LSU police say. The student told police on April 7 that she and her roommate were watching...
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers with the Abilene Police Department (APD) were caught in a high speed chase Monday night near Little Elm Condominiums, two suspects were arrested. Officers are believed to have followed a speeding driver from South 1st Street through the area of South 7th Street and Corsicana Avenue, ending the chase at […]
