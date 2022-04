The Utah Jazz will be fighting for their playoff lives on Thursday when they take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of their matchup. Monday’s game saw the Mavericks come out on top with a dominant 102-77 victory, but that may not have been the biggest takeaway from the game. Jazz star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell exited the game in the fourth quarter where it appears he suffered some sort of hamstring injury.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO