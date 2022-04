SEATTLE — Seattle's police chief, city council and mayor all seem to agree that there is an alarming police staffing shortage, though there is no consensus on how to fix it. On Tuesday, Seattle Councilmember Lisa Herbold floated an ordinance to pay moving expenses to Seattle for sworn police officers to offset the declining staffing totals. It came on the same day that her colleague, Councilmember Sara Nelson, received a formal hearing for a resolution to offer hiring bonuses using existing surplus funds.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO