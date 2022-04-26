ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painted Post, NY

Tips to prevent falling victim to money, violent crime

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Local law enforcement is offering tips on how to keep your money, records, and most importantly, yourself safe during National Crime Victims Week.

The Painted Post Police Department and local Crime Victim advocate Elizabeth Covert announced that April 24-30 is National Crime Victims Week and offered a list of tips to protect online information, bank accounts and to help ensure your physical safety. In a statement, Covert and Painted Post Officer in Charge Shawn Copp said, “We have witnessed firsthand the tragic effects of crime and how heartbreaking it can be to see members of our community try to adjust and put their lives back together following a traumatic event, no matter how drastic or minimal they might be for the individuals involved.”

The PPPD gave the following list of tips to help prevent yourself from falling victim to various crimes:

  • Keep personal information private
  • Protect passwords, PINS, Usernames
  • Be watchful of bank accounts and bank statements
  • Buy a paper shredder
  • Keep doors and windows locked; don’t answer the door for strangers
  • Inform family and friends if you’ll be out of town
  • Travel in groups, pay attention to your surroundings, and stay in well-lit, populated areas
  • Have your keys ready when getting into your vehicle or house
  • Don’t put your purse or wallet in your shopping cart
  • Don’t carry extra cash

The Painted Post Police Department also said to be mindful of who falls victim to crimes most often. Adults in “deprived areas” are more likely to fall victim to crime in general. Young men around 20 years old are more likely to be victims of violent crime, according to police, and women are most likely to be victims of domestic violence.

National Crime Victims Week was established in 1981 and aims to “honor survivors and to promote crime victims’ rights and services,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The National Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) provides resources for crime victims to raise awareness about victims’ rights and protections.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

