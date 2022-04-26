ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capito, Manchin announce $1.9 million in university research funds

By Christian Meffert
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) have announced that $1,994,564 will go toward research projects at West Virginia University (WVU) and Marshall University.

The funding, courtesy of the National Science Foundation (NSF), will be used to support research into space weather modeling and prediction as well as molecular and chemical strategies for extreme stress tolerance.

“The National Science Foundation continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia through their support for critical research and educational opportunities that benefit our students and communities. I am pleased NSF is investing in these research projects at WVU and Marshall University, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of their work,” said Senator Manchin.

WV Senator wants Elon Musk to move Twitter base to WV

“Our higher education institutions in the Mountain State continue to lead the way with ground-breaking academic advancements. Regardless of the subject or field, I am always so impressed by the innovative research being done at West Virginia University and Marshall University, and I thank the NSF for their continued support in making these projects a reality,” Senator Capito said.

The secured funding will be distributed as such:

  • $1,627,940 – West Virginia University: Division of Atmospheric and Geospace Sciences: Ion-Neutral Coupling in Geospace and its Impact on Space Weather
  • $366,624 – Marshall University: Division of Molecular and Cellular Bioscience: Revealing essential regulatory proteins in tardigrade cryptobiosis
