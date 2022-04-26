Spurs super fan Michelle Beadle named one of Boerne's Best Distinguished Alumni

Former Boerne ISD graduate Michelle Beadle honored at Boerne Best Class of 2022 annual event. (Photo Courtesy of Boerne ISD)

Boerne ISD held its third annual Best Distinguished Alumni luncheon last week, where a current Spurs correspondent and former ESPN host was enshrined. Spurs super fan Michelle Beadle headlined the alumni class honored at Cordillera Ranch on Friday, April 22, according to a news release .

The 2022 honorees included Joseph A. Bergmann, Rachel Seewald, and Robert "Rob" Bradley, with the Benefactor Award being presented to Carol Mathews. The Boerne's Best inductions began in 2020, honoring former Boerne ISD students that graduated from the school district at least 10 years or later, have achievements that set them above and beyond the standard in their profession, and have achievements that set them above the standard in community service.

"We are extremely proud to honor this year’s Boerne’s Best class," said Boerne ISD athletic director and Boerne’s Best Chair, Stan Leech. "This year’s honorees exemplify what Boerne and Boerne ISD are all about. Their accomplishments speak for themselves and show the very best of our community. When we first started our distinguished alumni program we strived to induct the very best of Boerne. This year’s class is just that."

Former Boerne ISD graduates honored at annual event. (Photo Courtesy of Boerne ISD)

Beadle, a nationally recognized sports broadcaster, worked at ESPN, NBC, as well as other networks. Beadle currently serves as a special correspondent on the San Antonio Spurs Broadcast Team. She spent almost 10 years at ESPN, where she hosted NBA Countdown, was a co-host on SportsNation, and appeared on many radio and television shows for the network.

While with NBC, she covered the 2012 Olympics, was a correspondent for Access Hollywood and hosted various events on NBC Sports Network. During her career, Beadle has hosted shows on the Travel Channel, Animal Planet, People Magazine, and served as a Red Carpet reporter for the Golden Globes, Grammy Awards, SAG Awards, and the Tony Awards.

Beadle has appeared on the Today Show, the Early Show, Extra, Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight, Law and Order: SVU, and Sharknado 3. She graduated in 1994 from Boerne High School and attended the University of Texas at Austin for three years before graduating from the University of Texas at San Antonio, according to the release.

Former Boerne ISD graduate Joesph Bergmann honored at Boerne Best Class of 2022 annual event. (Photo Courtesy of Boerne ISD)

Bergmann served with the Navy and Air Force. He was drafted and began his career with the Navy, where he was assigned to teach within the Naval Hospital Corps School Program. Bergmann’s professional life was spent working with the US Military developing personnel measurement and assessment instruments, analyzing and delineating the data needed to accomplish tasks within specialties, deciding how and when to teach specific skills and even hiring and promotion requirements within all levels of military personnel and civilian employees.

He was a personnel research scientist at Kelly Air Force Base, Industrial-Organizational Psychologist, and Occupational Analyst for the Air Force’s Human Resource Department and at the Academy of Health Sciences for the Army. He graduated from Boerne High School in 1963. He's published several articles in the Texas Journal of Science and became a top expert in the field of Malacology. As a professional Malacologist for 40 years, he studied terrestrial snails and freshwater mussels, identifying several species which had never been reported in Texas, according to the release.

Former Boerne ISD graduate Rachel Seewald honored at Boerne Best Class of 2022 annual event. (Photo Courtesy of Boerne ISD)

Seewald is a nationally recognized athletic administrator with nearly 30 years of experience in the field. For the last 12 years, she has worked at the NCAA, where she serves as a Director of Championships and Alliances, Playing Rules, and Officiating. In her role at the NCAA, she manages and leads the entire playing rules staff, and oversees the playing rules process for the sports of women’s volleyball, women’s basketball, cross country, and indoor/outdoor track and field.

She also serves as the primary liaison to the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which oversees all 13 NCAA playing rules committees. Prior to her time with the NCAA, Seewald worked for the University Interscholastic League (UIL) in Austin for 16 years. Seewald, a 1988 graduate of Boerne High School, earned her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Master’s degree in Educational Administration from the University of Texas at Austin, according to the release.

Former Boerne ISD graduate Robert Bradley honored at Boerne Best Class of 2022 annual event. (Photo Courtesy of Boerne ISD)

Bradley practiced orthodontics and has lived in Boerne, his hometown, for 37 years. After graduating from Boerne High School in 1980, He completed his undergraduate requisites at the University of Texas at Austin and went on to attend the Health Science Center in San Antonio.

Bradley practiced in Boerne and San Antonio and became involved in the Alamo Heights and Boerne Noon Rotary clubs. He was involved with the “First Knight’s” and “Early Act” clubs at several Boerne elementary schools and as president of the club, participated in the donation of books to various libraries in the district.

Through his office, Bradley donated thousands of walk-a-thon and “STAARS Party” t-shirts to various BISD schools, and he sponsored many athletic teams and programs in the community. He volunteered to do dental screenings at the schools and provided orthodontic work to needy kids who were referred to him by school nurses and counselors, according to the release.

Carol Matthews honored at Boerne Best Class of 2022 annual event. (Photo Courtesy of Boerne ISD)

Mathews is the recipient of the 2022 Benefactor Award for her effort in helping to make Boerne ISD what it is today. She has been engaged in supporting excellence in education since 1967, when the school district was known as the Boerne County Line Independent School District.

She began her service to the district first as a room mother, then as treasurer in the Boerne Elementary PTA. In 1976, Mathews was elected to the Boerne ISD school board and served for 19 years. Mathews was a founding board member of the Boerne Education Foundation and served on two BISD bond committees.

The BISD Boerne Writing Project award for writing excellence was named “The Carol Mathews Award of Excellence”, in honor of her immutable passion for educational excellence. She graduated from Harlandale High School in San Antonio. After high school, she worked in Civil Service for the US Army before moving to Boerne in 1967, according to a news release

