GAS PRICES AS OIL PRICES EDGE HIGHER

If you thought the price of gas seemed to be on the increase after dropping from all-time highs over the past few weeks you're not wrong. The average price of regular in New Hampshire was $4.040 on Saturday, roughly where prices bottomed out since hitting the highest prices ever on March 11 of $4.297, according to a AAA survey of prices. Rockingham County has the lowest average in the state at $3.980 and Strafford County the next lowest at $4.021.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO