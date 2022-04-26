ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

GAS PRICES AS OIL PRICES EDGE HIGHER

By Hometown7
wpxz1041fm.com
 2 days ago

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.13, as...

www.wpxz1041fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Gas Prices Finally Drop Below $4 in Most States

Gas prices are finally falling back to Earth. Just one month ago, the price of a gallon of regular gas averaged an all-time high of $4.33 in the U.S. Prices had risen a staggering 22% between February 21 and March 14 — the largest jump ever recorded in a three-week span.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Indiana State
Matt Lillywhite

Americans Should Prepare For Higher Food Prices

"All food prices are now predicted to increase," said the US Government Department of Agriculture in a recent statement. The cost of food is expected to grow by approximately 4.5 percent to 5% this year. The most significant rise will be in eating out, which is expected to climb by 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Triple A#Clarion
KSBY News

AAA says the decrease in gas prices could be temporary

Gas prices decreased last month by about sixteen cents, but AAA says the combination of increased domestic demand as we near memorial day and summer vacation as well as increasing global oil prices could potentially drive prices back up to those record highs.
TRAFFIC
Seacoast Current

Why Are Gas Prices Creeping Up on the Seacoast?

If you thought the price of gas seemed to be on the increase after dropping from all-time highs over the past few weeks you're not wrong. The average price of regular in New Hampshire was $4.040 on Saturday, roughly where prices bottomed out since hitting the highest prices ever on March 11 of $4.297, according to a AAA survey of prices. Rockingham County has the lowest average in the state at $3.980 and Strafford County the next lowest at $4.021.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
AOL Corp

Home prices jumped in February despite higher mortgage rates

Housing values increased at the third-fastest rate in February, according to the latest data, even as mortgage rates turned higher. Home prices jumped 19.8% in February from the year before, up from a 19.1% annual increase in January, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index. That marked the third highest pace in 35 years. The index reading for the largest 20 cities posted a 20.2% annual gain, up from 18.9% a month earlier.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. crude stocks up, fuel inventories dip - EIA

April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose less than expected while fuel inventories continued to decline in a tightly supplied market, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. Crude inventories rose by 692,000 barrels in the week to April 22 to 414.4 million barrels, short of analysts' expectations in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

‘It will take time for surging mortgage rates to rebalance the market’: Home prices continue to skyrocket, but buyers could see relief soon

The numbers: The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city price index posted a 20.2% year-over-year gain in February, up markedly from 18.9% the previous month. On a monthly basis, the index increased 2.4% between January and February. Meanwhile, the Case-Shiller national home price index increased 19.8% between February 2021 and February 2022....
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Oil scores gain after big drop in U.S. gasoline, distillate inventories

Oil futures shook off early weakness to end higher Wednesday, finding support after a large drop in U.S. inventories of gasoline and distillates. Earlier in the session, oil futures edged lower after Russia cut off natural-gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria and as investors also assessed the threat to demand from China’s COVID lockdowns. A soaring U.S. dollar was also seen weighing on oil and other dollar-priced commodities.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Crude Oil Can't Resist Pressure

Early in the final April week, oil prices are declining; Brent has reached $103.40. The key reason for this is a new coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai, China. Earlier, Shanghai authorities started slowly removing social restrictions – about 70% of the companies got back to their normal working routine. However, the population’s mobility is still very restricted because the rising tendency in the number of new cases returned last weekend. The Chinese lockdown limits the demand for fuel, thus having a serious impact on energy prices.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Oil prices react as demand concerns linger

Oil prices moved higher Thursday morning as markets remain concerned about falling demand, especially in China due to COVID-19 restrictions. China is the world's biggest oil importer. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 85 cents, or 0.7%, to $102.80 a barrel. Brent futures added 72 cents, or 0.6%, to...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy