GAS PRICES AS OIL PRICES EDGE HIGHER

Early in the final April week, oil prices are declining; Brent has reached $103.40. The key reason for this is a new coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai, China. Earlier, Shanghai authorities started slowly removing social restrictions – about 70% of the companies got back to their normal working routine. However, the population’s mobility is still very restricted because the rising tendency in the number of new cases returned last weekend. The Chinese lockdown limits the demand for fuel, thus having a serious impact on energy prices.
