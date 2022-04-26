ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Southern Indiana Radio Host Will Rappel Down 9 Stories For Granted Children’s Charity

By Liberty
KISS 106
KISS 106
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The idea of a fundraiser where people would raise money for the opportunity to rappel down a building in Downtown Evansville, IN has been in the works for several years. CenterPoint Energy agreed to let Granted use their building for this adventurous fundraiser. Why Donate to Granted?. My 'Why'...

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

Fill Up on Delicious Pancakes at Fundraiser for Evansville Foster Children and Families

We are all familiar with the ways the world has been affected by the pandemic. One of the lesser-known effects (I say this with my tongue firmly planted in my cheek) is a reduction in pancake consumption. That's because the Borrowed Hearts Foundation has not been able to hold its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser since the 2019 event. Well, friend, the wait is over and I'm excited to say that "pancake's back, alright!" That was my horrible attempt at making a Backstreet Boys reference. My bad. Moving on.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Nonprofits Hope to Strike Out Homelessness at Inaugural Wiffle Ball Fundraiser

Most of us have never had the opportunity to play ball on the diamond inside historic Bosse Field. Maybe you got the chance to run the bases after a game when you were younger, or maybe you were fortunate enough to play a high school game there back in the day. Well, if you've ever wanted to experience taking the field in front of a huge crowd at Bosse Field, you now have the chance - and by doing so, you'll be helping a couple of amazing nonprofit organizations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Evansville, IN
Society
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Why Does It Seem Like There Are a Billion Wasps in Kentucky This Spring?

My dog Ellie is obsessed with wood bees. Luckily for her, our back deck is completely surrounded by carpenter bees this year. Every time I take the dogs outside, Ellie runs around on the porch and tries to jump up and eat the bees. Of course, they taunt her. They hover over her head and just wait until she's ready to jump, then they fly off. It's a never-ending game of cat and mouse (or dog and bee).
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Radio Host#Centerpoint Energy#Iphone#Walt Disney World#Universal Studios
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KISS 106

Southern Indiana Police Department Asks Teenagers to Be ‘Respectful’ During City-Wide Nerf Wars

This is why we can't have nice things. Most of us grew up with Nerf guns, and more than likely found ourselves either starting or engaging in a number of no-holds-barred Nerf Wars with our siblings, our friends, our sibling's friends, or some combination of all three. And, the fun doesn't end when you get older. Once my kids were old enough to have them, it was a perfect excuse for me to let my inner child out and "unleash hell" in the form of foam darts flying across the room. Of course, at some point, things inevitably get out of hand, and someone shoots someone else in the face at point-blank range. Tears are shed or an actual fight breaks out and the Nerf War is officially over. While no one is getting their eye shot out, and no fistfights are being started, one southern Indiana police department asked teenagers in their town to "be considerate" while participating in what is apparently a city-wide Nerf war.
GREENDALE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro announces All-American Fourth of July

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Owensboro will celebrate Independence Day at its annual All-American Fourth of July event on July 4. The 2022 All-American Fourth of July will once again combine the annual celebration on the riverfront with three additional fireworks locations throughout the city like previous years due to COVID. “We are […]
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Families can Enjoy Giant Games on the River at Smothers Park this Summer

Summer is almost here! Families in and around Owensboro will have the chance to enjoy a new event coming to Smothers Park in downtown Owensboro and it's awesome. The Owensboro Parks & Recreation Department is a part of the City Government right here in Owensboro. They are responsible for the planning of programming for quality of life for all ages in our community.
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Who Will Make the Cut? Vote for the Best Hairstylist or Barber in the Southern Indiana Area

The importance of finding the right hairstylist or barber can not be overstated - if you've ever had an amazing (or horrible) haircut, you know this to be true. We've all been there - you feel so much more confident and have a little more pep in your step after a sweet haircut. Conversely, the opposite is true too - a bad cut will make you want to throw on a hat and hide from the world until your hair grows back out. When you think about it, an argument could be made that your stylist/barber is the most important person in your life. Maybe that's a bit of a stretch, but not much.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy